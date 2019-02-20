Log InSign up
Blöcke Web UI Kit

380+ components based on design system for Sketch

The ultimate universal toolkit for web designers is here! This kit contains many components from popular categories that will help you quickly design any project at ease. All components are made on the basis of the Design System and you can easily customize it to your needed style.

Makers
Hello 😃 We’re happy to introduce the ultimate universal toolkit for web designers. This kit contains many components from popular categories that will help you quickly design any project at ease. All components are made on the basis of the Design System and you can easily customize it to your needed style. ⭐️ Features • 380+ components  • 8 categories  • UI Kit + Wireframe Kit • Bootstrap 4 Grid • Material Icons • Google Fonts • Design System 💎 Sketch Features  • Nested Symbols • Text Styles • Layer Styles • Resize Options 🎈 40% discount - use promocode "PH40» • Bundle: https://gumroad.com/l/mZJkT/PH40 • Wireframe Kit: https://gumroad.com/l/TgCVT/ph40 • UI Kit: https://gumroad.com/l/IbWFx/ph40 😍 Full Presentation https://blocke.pixsellz.io/
