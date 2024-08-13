Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
BlissBox
BlissBox
A joyful memory box
Visit
Upvote 28
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
The ultimate digital memory box that collects messages and curates them into a beautiful keepsake and guestbook. Let people add notes, thoughts and memories with instant pictures ⚡️
Launched in
Marketing
Lifestyle
Community
by
BlissBox
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Show more
About this launch
BlissBox
A joyful memory box
0
reviews
51
followers
Follow for updates
BlissBox by
BlissBox
was hunted by
Anne de Joly
in
Marketing
,
Lifestyle
,
Community
. Made by
Anne de Joly
and
Kevin
. Featured on August 18th, 2024.
BlissBox
is not rated yet. This is BlissBox's first launch.
Upvotes
28
Comments
13
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report