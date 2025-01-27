Launches
Home
Product
Blaze IDE
Blaze IDE
Run Python on mobile with Python modules
Blaze is a AI integrated web based Python IDE on android that supports python modules* installation. It has a Web based Python compiler integrating Python modules installation via Pyodide. What that means? NumPy installs in just 2 seconds 😲.
Android
•
Education
•
Developer Tools
About this launch
Blaze IDE
Python on Mobile with support for Python Modules for free
Blaze IDE by
Blaze IDE
was hunted by
Sarthak Gupta
in
Android
,
Education
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Sarthak Gupta
. Featured on January 28th, 2025.
Blaze IDE
is not rated yet. This is Blaze IDE's first launch.