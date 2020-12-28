Blanc Mask
Hey Product Hunters and Blanc-heads! It’s me, Philip, and I am super excited to have the chance to share with you our recent project — Blanc! We came up with Blanc as a joint statement against the recent world healthcare and privacy crisis. Our team of well-recognized product designers, PPE engineers, and marketing specialists led by a duo of serial entrepreneurs with a 10+ years corporate footprint worldwide, started designing and developing Blanc earlier this year. And since then we have gone a long and winding road of developing a whole new product category. We didn’t want to develop an ordinary mask but one that gives the wearers an opportunity to express themselves and tell the world their story through their mask. With Blanc, I believe we have reached that goal! Packed with 2 SGS-tested replaceable HEPA filters, Blanc makes sure you breathe fresh and clean air no matter where you are. But Blanc is far more than just a standard mask you can order anywhere. Thanks to its modular front panels it allows you to customize your own mask to your outfit and the occasion and express your persona to the world. We launched Blanc on Kickstarter about 30 days ago and have already raised over $290K. I would love to hear your feedback, comments and thoughts on the project and I am here to answer any of your questions. Thanks! Philip
@filipp_egorov1 Congrats on the launch!
I insta backed this when i saw this a few weeks ago. can't wait to get mine!
@jasonhitchcock Thanks for supporting us Jason :)
Congrats on the launch @filipp_egorov1. This looks amazing 🔥
@filipp_egorov1 @abin_jacob Thanks a lot.
Surely this is a promo for the new black mirror episode