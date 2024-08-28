Launches
Bitkit
Ranked #11 for today
Bitkit
Self‑custodial Bitcoin & Lightning wallet to pay anyone
Bitkit is a self-custodial mobile wallet powering Lightning-fast Bitcoin payments. Pay with Bitcoin, drive the circular economy. Own your keys, own your future.
Launched in
Fintech
Payments
GitHub
+1 by
About this launch
Change Your Wallet, Change The World
Bitkit by
was hunted by
Jacobo
in
Fintech
,
Payments
,
GitHub
. Made by
Jacobo
,
John Carvalho
,
Aldert Greydanus
and
Jason van den Berg
. Featured on August 30th, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is Bitkit: Bitcoin & Lightning Wallet's first launch.
Upvotes
109
Comments
33
Day rank
#11
Week rank
#84
