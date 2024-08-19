  • Subscribe
    The device manager to help you control your digital life

    Bit Buddy is a mobile application for iOS and iPadOS designed to help creatives keep track of their external hard drives and other creative devices.
    iOS
    Storage
    Computers
    About this launch
    Nicholas Dapolito
    iOS, Storage, Computers
    Nicholas Dapolito
    Featured on August 29th, 2024.
    44
    7
