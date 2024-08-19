Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Bit Buddy
Bit Buddy
The device manager to help you control your digital life
Visit
Upvote 44
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Bit Buddy is a mobile application for iOS and iPadOS designed to help creatives keep track of their external hard drives and other creative devices.
Launched in
iOS
Storage
Computers
by
Bit Buddy: Device Manager
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Show more
About this launch
Bit Buddy: Device Manager
Control your digital life.
0
reviews
38
followers
Follow for updates
Bit Buddy by
Bit Buddy: Device Manager
was hunted by
Nicholas Dapolito
in
iOS
,
Storage
,
Computers
. Made by
Nicholas Dapolito
. Featured on August 29th, 2024.
Bit Buddy: Device Manager
is not rated yet. This is Bit Buddy: Device Manager's first launch.
Upvotes
44
Comments
7
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report