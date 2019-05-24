Birthdays Reminder
Sasha KossMaker@kossnocorp · Indie Maker
Hey, hunters! Some time ago, I decided to delete my Facebook account. I exported my data, wrote a farewell post, and started thinking of what else I need to carry with me. Then I immediately realized that there's one feature that I'll be missing the most — birthdays reminders. So I decided to make a free app that will remind you about your friends' birthdays. I got inspired by my previous project — Diary Email, private journal app that you write to using email, so I decided to explore the further the email topic. Please welcome, Birthdays Reminder! It's a simple web app that reminds you of your friends' birthdays via email. After sign up you set up the reminder time and your timezone and at the day when a friend has a birthday, we'll send you an email at the specified time. You can add birthdays manually or import data from Facebook. The project maintenance costs me literally pennies, so I set to keep it alive forever.
