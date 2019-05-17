Diary Email
A diary that is as simple as it gets
#3 Product of the DayToday
Diary Email is a calm place to capture your life and share the best moments with your friends. No big brother is trying to get into your head to sell you more stuff.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Sasha KossMaker@kossnocorp · Indie Maker
Social networks promised to connect us but instead made us more disconnected than ever. They perverted the meaning of friends and got us addicted to likes. As a result, we create a fake version of ourselves that always happy. They make us afraid to be ashamed, so we learned to censor our thoughts. I hate this trend, so I decided to create a calm place to document my life and share moments with my close friends. Diary Email is a diary that you write using your email. Send an email to private@diaryemail.com to add a private entry or send it to friends@diaryemail.com to share it with your friends. They will get your email as you personally send it to them. They will be able to reply to you and have a conversation in email, just like in good old days without strangers looking over your shoulders. I decided to make it ridiculously cheap, so as many people as possible could escape the hustle of social networks. The private diary is free and always be like that, but if you want to share your notes with your friends, it will cost you less than $1 per month.
Upvote (1)Share·
Sasha KossMaker@kossnocorp · Indie Maker
@diaryemail you also can get premium Diary Email plan for free. Send me a postcard with your back address and I'll send you a promo code to it. DM on Twitter and I'll share my address with you: https://twitter.com/kossnocorp
Upvote Share·
Nick Coates@gadgick · Founder - remindr.to
Congrats on the launch @kossnocorp 🙌 This is such an awesome idea! Email is still one of the most used communication methods, but being able to write down your thoughts on email is awesome.
Upvote (1)Share·
Sasha KossMaker@kossnocorp · Indie Maker
@gadgick thank you a lot! You're right about email. It's not only most used but also outlived whole generations of social networks, instant messages, and other methods of communications and will probably be here long after Facebook and others disappear.
Upvote Share·
Jit Salunke@jitsalunke · Get Guaranteed Press for Your Startup!
This is incredible! I actually did something similar for personal use via email to share updates with my friends. I used Tinyletter to send updates and it worked pretty well. But guess I was lazy and didn't keep it regular. I think more and more people( especially influencers) should pick this up. Best of luck Sasha!
Upvote Share·
Jon@ljedwin · ui/ux designer
So it's email, with a friend list?
Upvote Share·