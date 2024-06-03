Launches
An easy tool for instant bilingual reading

It's an extension that helps you overcome language barriers. Aided by AI, it transforms website content into bilingual text with a single click. Language learners will benefit from the tailored learning mode when necessary.
Launched in
Languages
SaaS
Artificial Intelligence
 by
Fireberry
Fireberry
BiRead by
was hunted by
Luke Pioneero
in Languages, SaaS, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Sandy Liu
,
Emrys
,
Carlvert
,
yingjie wang
,
Daniel Wen
,
Luke Pioneero
,
Jennifer Liu
,
Vivian Xiao
,
yummydumplingzz
and
Rach
. Featured on June 5th, 2024.
BiRead is not rated yet. This is BiRead's first launch.
