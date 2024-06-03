Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
How to post?
Sign in
Home
→
Product
→
BiRead
BiRead
An easy tool for instant bilingual reading
Visit
Upvote 37
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
It's an extension that helps you overcome language barriers. Aided by AI, it transforms website content into bilingual text with a single click. Language learners will benefit from the tailored learning mode when necessary.
Launched in
Languages
SaaS
Artificial Intelligence
by
BiRead
Fireberry
Ad
Free forever crm for startups
About this launch
BiRead
An Easy Tool for Instant Bilingual Reading
0
reviews
37
followers
Follow for updates
BiRead by
BiRead
was hunted by
Luke Pioneero
in
Languages
,
SaaS
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Sandy Liu
,
Emrys
,
Carlvert
,
yingjie wang
,
Daniel Wen
,
Luke Pioneero
,
Jennifer Liu
,
Vivian Xiao
,
yummydumplingzz
and
Rach
. Featured on June 5th, 2024.
BiRead
is not rated yet. This is BiRead's first launch.
Upvotes
37
Comments
16
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report