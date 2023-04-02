Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
Ecommerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design tools
Data Analytics
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
binsta
binsta
Simple, web-optimized media hosting for developers
Visit
Upvote 5
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Binsta is a file hosting service specifically designed for developers. It allows you to adjust the size, quality, and format of your photos/videos on the fly which can consistently cut your file sizes by 90% before delivering them to end users.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
,
Tech
by
binsta
Retool Embed
Ad
Build customer-facing dashboards and UIs in hours, not weeks
About this launch
binsta
Simple, web-optimized media hosting for developers
0
reviews
4
followers
Follow for updates
binsta by
binsta
was hunted by
Austin Malerba
in
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
,
Tech
. Made by
Austin Malerba
. Featured on April 3rd, 2023.
binsta
is not rated yet. This is binsta's first launch.
Upvotes
5
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report