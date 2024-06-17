Launches
BilingualJobs.io

The world's first bilingual job board.

BilingualJobs.io is the world's first bilingual job board, that lets you filter jobs based on specific languages. This makes it easier for bilingual workers to stand out - and for companies to hire the right people more quickly.
BilingualJobs.io - The world's first bilingual job board.
Florian Wüest
Florian Wüest
. Featured on June 19th, 2024.
