Home
→
Product
→
BilingualJobs.io
BilingualJobs.io
The world's first bilingual job board.
BilingualJobs.io is the world's first bilingual job board, that lets you filter jobs based on specific languages. This makes it easier for bilingual workers to stand out - and for companies to hire the right people more quickly.
Launched in
Languages
Remote Work
Career
by
BilingualJobs.io
About this launch
BilingualJobs.io
The world's first bilingual job board.
BilingualJobs.io by
BilingualJobs.io
was hunted by
Florian Wüest
in
Languages
,
Remote Work
,
Career
. Made by
Florian Wüest
. Featured on June 19th, 2024.
BilingualJobs.io
is not rated yet. This is BilingualJobs.io's first launch.
