Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Forums
Forums
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Better Student
Better Student
Simplify Your Learning Experience
Visit
Upvote 56
Better Student is an iOS app designed to help students learn faster and more effectively. It simplifies studying by summarizing any content and creating quick, organized notes for your classes.
Free Options
Launch tags:
Productivity
•
Notes
•
Education
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
Built with
Show more
Show more
About this launch
Better Student
Simplify Your Learning Experience
Follow
56
Points
1
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Better Student by
Better Student
was hunted by
Clément Rensag
in
Productivity
,
Notes
,
Education
. Made by
Clément Rensag
and
Florian Gabach
. Featured on February 28th, 2025.
Better Student
is not rated yet. This is Better Student's first launch.