Betafi
Betafi
Quickly capture and share key takeaways from any meeting
30% off on paid plans
•
Free Options
Betafi is here to upgrade your Google Meet calls: Capture key highlights with one click, transcribe in 30 languages, bring notes/clips to Miro/FigJam, spot recurring trends
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
Notes
Meetings
by
Betafi
About this launch
Betafi
Quickly capture and share key takeaways from any meeting
5
reviews
129
followers
Betafi by
Betafi
was hunted by
Rohan Chaubey
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Notes
,
Meetings
. Made by
Arjun Arora
and
Ethan Sherbondy
. Featured on May 18th, 2023.
Betafi
is rated
5/5 ★
by 5 users. This is Betafi's first launch.
Upvotes
90
Comments
58
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
