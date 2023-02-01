Sign in
This is the latest launch from Berrycast
See Berrycast’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
Berryquest
Berryquest
Request video feedback from anyone
Visit
Upvote 7
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Now request screen recorded videos from anyone with a click of a button? We're inviting you to try new feature. Just send them the link and they'll be able to record and share video directly from the browser (no signup or app required).
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
,
SaaS
+1 by
Berrycast
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"Please share your feedback and thoughts."
The makers of Berryquest
About this launch
Berrycast
Super easy screencasting software, optimize communication
10
reviews
8
followers
Follow for updates
Berryquest by
Berrycast
was hunted by
Berrycast
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
,
SaaS
. Made by
Berrycast
,
Mikhael Aubut
and
Damien Bertholet
. Featured on February 1st, 2023.
Berrycast
is rated
5/5 ★
by 10 users. It first launched on February 5th, 2020.
Upvotes
7
Comments
1
Day rank
#29
Week rank
#134
Report