Berrycast Transcripts (Powered by AI)
Berrycast Transcripts (Powered by AI)
Record Like a Pro, Transcribe and Understand Like a Machine
Now Berrycast users can generate live transcripts while recording the videos and our AI will immediately create conversation summaries, action items, email drafts, how-to articles and more with predefined prompts.
SaaS
Meetings
Artificial Intelligence
Berrycast
About this launch
Berrycast
Super easy screencasting software, optimize communication
