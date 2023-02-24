Products
Berrycast Transcripts (Powered by AI)
Ranked #20 for today

Berrycast Transcripts (Powered by AI)

Record Like a Pro, Transcribe and Understand Like a Machine

Free Options
Embed
Now Berrycast users can generate live transcripts while recording the videos and our AI will immediately create conversation summaries, action items, email drafts, how-to articles and more with predefined prompts.
Launched in SaaS, Meetings, Artificial Intelligence by
Berrycast
About this launch
Berrycast
BerrycastSuper easy screencasting software, optimize communication
10reviews
49
followers
Berrycast Transcripts (Powered by AI) by
Berrycast
was hunted by
Berrycast
in SaaS, Meetings, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Berrycast
,
Damien Bertholet
and
Mikhael Aubut
. Featured on February 24th, 2023.
Berrycast
is rated 5/5 by 10 users. It first launched on February 5th, 2020.
Upvotes
25
Vote chart
Comments
5
Vote chart
Day rank
#20
Week rank
#170