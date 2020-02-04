Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Sarah-Julie Hache
Maker
Hey guys! We develop a super easy screen recorder web app to optimize communication in the enterprise! Our developers use it to explain easily issues to help their clients, record a "how to" short video to help a colleague or just save time by recording a 30 second video instead of losing 5 to 10 minutes with an email. We are still testing it, feel free to use it and give us your impression about this super tool to make it even better (wee really count on you)! https://www.berrycast.com/ Cheers :D!
UpvoteShare