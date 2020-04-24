Belkins Data Enrich

Discussion
Vladislav Podolyako
Hey Product Hunters. Vlad here! I am with the Appointment Setting agency Belkins. Even though the majority of our clients approach us to generate leads, we always think one step ahead and understand that we need our own products to support our value proposition. Stay tuned for many new awesome products that are coming out soon. We are excited to help sellers and marketers in B2B to be more effective, to be more successful. Today I am excited to pitch you our new product Data Enrich. It’s a web-based application that allows extracting leads from a list of company names or domains. Whaaat? Yes, modern crawlers allow users to receive a list of 97%+ quality leads with emails, phones, titles and etc by feeding the application a simple list of company names or websites. Say, what? I am not joking around. It takes literally 5 clicks to export a list of high-quality leads in an unlimited amount. All you need to do is to set up a free account (we give 7 days free use and no credit card required), then go to the dashboard, write down a few company names or import the list, then wait 1-2 minutes and export the list with 1,000,000 leads in Excel. Since it’s our first product and there will be many to come, we want to create a good impression of us, so we give away 50% off to the Product Hunt community and all of you good people who want to get on the application today. We have a 24/7 live chat and the whole team is standing by waiting for your feedback. Support our app, test it, use it, and see you on the other side! Respectfully, Vlad.
Awesome idea and realization!
@roman_sevastyanov thanks, Roman! We appreciate your feedback.
Useful tool. really works, checked
@gusarovaleksandr Appreciate that. Thank you for support!
