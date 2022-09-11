Products
Beautiful.ai PowerPoint Add-In
Beautiful.ai PowerPoint Add-In
Create beautiful slides 10x faster in PowerPoint
Get the power of intelligent design within your existing workflow. Create stunning slides in Beautiful.ai and drop it in your PowerPoint deck to share with your team or clients.
Launched in
Design Tools
,
Productivity
,
Sales
+3 by
Beautiful.ai
About this launch
Beautiful.ai
Create beautiful presentations 10x faster
Beautiful.ai PowerPoint Add-In by
Beautiful.ai
was hunted by
Ben Lang
in
Design Tools
,
Productivity
,
Sales
. Made by
Andrew Bagby
,
Mitch Grasso
,
Ben Janik
,
Jason Lapp
,
Igor Sidorenko
,
Danny Curtis
,
Brett Bond
,
Chris Bridgens
,
Bill Vesce
,
Kahrer Molvig
,
Fatima Sbeih
,
Kimberly Giroux
,
Diana Nasledov
,
Blake Berge
,
Anuja Kanani Thakur
,
Jordan Turner
and
Crystal Brown
. Featured on September 14th, 2022.
Beautiful.ai
is rated
4.9/5 ★
by 73 users. It first launched on February 7th, 2018.
Upvotes
38
Comments
9
Day rank
#6
Week rank
#42
