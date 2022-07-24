Products
Ranked #2 for today
Basedash Apps + Actions
A better way to make internal apps
Ship internal apps in minutes, not days.
Just connect your database and choose a layout for your data. Everything just works out of the box, from CRUD operations, to real-time multiplayer, to API calls with actions.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
,
Tech
by
Basedash
About this launch
Basedash
The internal tool. You don't have to build.
28
reviews
445
followers
Basedash Apps + Actions by
Basedash
was hunted by
Max Musing
in
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
,
Tech
. Made by
Max Musing
,
Tom Johnson
,
Robert Cooper
,
Jeremy Sarchet
and
Dalyan Parker
. Featured on July 26th, 2022.
Basedash
is rated
5/5 ★
by 26 users. It first launched on July 15th, 2019.
Upvotes
108
Comments
11
Daily rank
#2
Weekly rank
#12
