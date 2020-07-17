BaseDash 2.0

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Max Musing
Maker
Hey everyone! Excited to be sharing the latest version of BaseDash with the Product Hunt community. We're setting out to build an opinionated internal tool for companies to manage their data faster than ever. It comes with a full edit history, real-time collaboration, and easy no-code data management. It's like using Airtable but on your production database. We've seen customers use BaseDash to build user dashboards, customer support tools, and analytics panels. The latest update comes with a ton of new features, including: - Total navigation redesign - Slack notifications - Auto-generated charts from SQL queries - Full keyboard navigation with a Superhuman-style command bar - On-prem deployment - Table joins - Rich text editing - JSON editing - Inline images We hope you join us on our journey to change the way we use internal tools. I'm happy to answer any questions from the community about the product or vision for what's to come.
Upvote (2)Share
Looks tooooo good! Beautifully executed. Only wish there was something like this for MongoDB 😫
Upvote (1)Share
Exciting product! Looking forward to using BaseDash for our production data.
UpvoteShare