Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Basedash
This is a launch from Basedash
See 7 previous launches
Basedash
The AI-native business intelligence platform
Visit
Upvote 54
Basedash is the AI-native Business Intelligence platform. Create dashboards and instantly understand your customers using natural language. Connect 500+ data sources, ask a question, and let Basedash visualize the answer.
Launch tags:
Artificial Intelligence
•
Data & Analytics
•
Data Visualization
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
Built with
Show more
Show more
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Basedash
The AI-native Business Intelligence Platform
5 out of 5.0
Follow
54
Points
1
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Basedash by
Basedash
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Artificial Intelligence
,
Data & Analytics
,
Data Visualization
. Made by
Max Musing
,
Tom Johnson
,
Bryan Hunter
,
Derek Reynolds
,
Robert Cooper
and
Kristofer Lachance
. Featured on January 28th, 2025.
Basedash
is rated
5/5 ★
by 28 users. It first launched on July 15th, 2019.