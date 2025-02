This is a launch from Ragie See 2 previous launches

Base Chat The simplest way to chat with your knowledge base Visit Upvote 73

Base Chat is an AI chatbot that delivers instant, source-backed answers from your company’s knowledge base in Google Drive, Notion, Jira, Confluence, Salesforce, and more. It ensures responses are up-to-date and can generate insights from complex documents.

Payment Required Launch tags: Productivity • Artificial Intelligence • Data

Meet the team Show more Show more

Built with Show more Show more