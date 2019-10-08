Discussion
Josh Pigford
Maker
Pro
We launched the first version of Recover (initially called Baremetrics Dunning) four years ago. Since then, we've recovered tens of millions of dollars for companies. Today, we're launching Baremetrics Recover 3.0. Baremetrics Recover 3.0 provides a combination of tools to help you combat failed payments with customizable email campaigns, in-app reminders and paywalls, credit card capture forms, and in-depth analytics to track everything along the way. On average, Recover pays for itself 38x over. Every. Single. Month. In fact, if Recover doesn't cover the entire cost of your Baremetrics account every month, we'll give you the next month free. How's that for a guarantee? On top of that, your first $1,000 recovered is on us! We’re so confident that you’ll love using Recover and the positive ROI it’ll have for your company that we’ll let you try Recover completely for free, no strings attached, until you recover at least $1,000. 🎉 https://baremetrics.com/features...
@shpigford Well done! Exciting to see how you've refined and optimized Dunning over the years. The guarantees are a stroke of genius. Kudos to you and the team!
