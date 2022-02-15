Sign In
Bardeen
One-click automations for your repetitive tasks
🏷 Free Options
Browser Extensions
+ 11
get it
UPVOTE
111
Bardeen is an automation app to replace your repetitive tasks with a single shortcut and control your webapps from anywhere. Explore our integrations with your favorite apps and hundreds of pre-built playbooks that help you stay in the flow!
https://bardeen.ai
