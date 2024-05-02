Notion 38,891 upvotes

Notion is our workspace tool, and the versatility and customisability it awards you as a small team is unrivalled. Being able to work collaboratively in dynamic workspaces is a game changer.

Figma 16,111 upvotes

As a non-technical founder, it was critical that I pick up practical product-dev skills for the benefit of the company, and Figma is awesome for both being super easy to learn and incredibly valuable.

ChatGPT by OpenAI 7,280 upvotes

ChatGPT is the ultimate multi-tool for the modern founder. I love using it for research and report writing, and the "create your own GPT" functionality paved the way for some really cool integrations.