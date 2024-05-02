Launches
Bardar is a new map app that connects nightlife patrons to venues and events in real-time. Initially based in Sydney, we display over 350 bars, pubs and nightclubs along with info about these venues such as what's on, ticketed events and live busyness data.
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Notion
Notion
38,891 upvotes
Notion is our workspace tool, and the versatility and customisability it awards you as a small team is unrivalled. Being able to work collaboratively in dynamic workspaces is a game changer.
Figma
Figma
16,111 upvotes
As a non-technical founder, it was critical that I pick up practical product-dev skills for the benefit of the company, and Figma is awesome for both being super easy to learn and incredibly valuable.
ChatGPT by OpenAI
ChatGPT by OpenAI
7,280 upvotes
ChatGPT is the ultimate multi-tool for the modern founder. I love using it for research and report writing, and the "create your own GPT" functionality paved the way for some really cool integrations.
About this launch
Bardar
