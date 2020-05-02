Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
3 Reviews
Alain KJ
Maker
Hi everyone, Today I'm excited to present you with Bard. Bard is a platform where readers can read and support the writers they love. We built a patron model that focuses specifically on the needs of writers and on the user experience for readers. As a reader, Bard gives you the opportunity to discover new content and to support the writers you love. We've taken the power away from advertisers and publications and given it to you. As a writer, you can capture the value you provide to your audience. Your writing and your supporters finally live in the same place. You get to focus on creating your best work while we take care of the infrastructure. We're always building new features to give you the tools to succeed and to create a better experience for your readers. We launched our beta two weeks ago and are excited to be on ProductHunt today! There are many new features in the works and we're excited for what's ahead. Read or Write on https://getbard.com Find out more at https://getbard.com/about Request Features at feedback.getbard.com
Upvote (2)Share
So proud of my brother and his co-founder on this. Such a wonderful concept and I think this will really reach readers and writers on an entire new level!
UpvoteShare
Congrats on the launch Anthony! Writers will love this. 👏 👏 👏
UpvoteShare