Home
→
Product
→
Bank of The Metaverse by ZELF
Ranked #1 for today
One account for Game Loot, NFTs & Fiat Money
Visit
ZELF is your game Loot, NFTs and fiat under one banking roof, packaged in a simple & secure interface, giving you ability:
👾 Trade NFTs without any crypto complexity
🔫 Sell game Loot from popular games
💳 Spend earnings with ZELF debit card
Try now!
Launched in
Finance
,
Banking
,
NFT
by
ZELF
Follow for updates
About this launch
ZELF
Instant money in messengers
211
reviews
21
followers
Bank of The Metaverse by ZELF by
ZELF
was hunted by
Aditya
in
Finance
,
Banking
,
NFT
. Made by
Ra
,
Elliot Goykhman
,
Tatiana M
and
Daria Kruglova
. Featured on June 21st, 2022.
ZELF
is rated
5/5 ★
by 199 users. It first launched on June 24th, 2020.
