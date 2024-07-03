Launches
Shows you when to empty your MacOS Bin

Payment Required
You never notice when your MacOS Bin is full. BananaBin adds a third state to your Bin to show you when it's time to take out the trash. 🪰
Launched in
Mac
Productivity
Menu Bar Apps
 by
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
MacOS
Rive
Eleventy
About this launch
was hunted by
Gabe Perez
in Mac, Productivity, Menu Bar Apps. Made by
Rik Schennink
and
Leon
. Featured on July 19th, 2024.
BananaBin
is not rated yet. This is BananaBin's first launch.
