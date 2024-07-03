Launches
BananaBin
BananaBin
Shows you when to empty your MacOS Bin
You never notice when your MacOS Bin is full. BananaBin adds a third state to your Bin to show you when it's time to take out the trash. 🪰
Launched in
Mac
Productivity
Menu Bar Apps
by
BananaBin
About this launch
BananaBin
Lets you know when to empty the MacOS Bin
37
followers
BananaBin by
BananaBin
was hunted by
Gabe Perez
in
Mac
,
Productivity
,
Menu Bar Apps
. Made by
Rik Schennink
and
Leon
. Featured on July 19th, 2024.
BananaBin
is not rated yet. This is BananaBin's first launch.
Upvotes
37
Comments
11
Day rank
Week rank
