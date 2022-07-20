Products
Banana
Ranked #4 for today
Banana
Serverless GPUs for Machine Learning Inference
Banana provides inference hosting for ML models in three easy steps and a single line of code.
Stop paying for idle GPU time and deploy models to production instantly with our serverless GPU infrastructure.
Use Banana for scale. 🍌
Launched in
API
,
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
by
Banana.dev
About this launch
Banana.dev
Serverless GPUs for Machine Learning Inference
Banana by
Banana.dev
was hunted by
Blake Peeling
in
API
,
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Blake Peeling
,
Kyle Morris
,
Erik Dunteman
and
Sahil Chaudhary
. Featured on July 21st, 2022.
Banana.dev
is not rated yet. This is Banana.dev's first launch.
