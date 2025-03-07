Launches
Balloon
Balloon
Gut health app for women
Balloon tracks your poop, food, and symptoms to help you avoid constipation and better understand your gut. It guides you toward your daily fiber goals, and provides personalised insights to help you build lasting, healthy habits.
Free Options
iOS
Health & Fitness
Health
Balloon
Gut health app for women with constipation
74
Points
5
Comments
Day Rank
Week Rank
Balloon by
Balloon
was hunted by
Ferruccio Balestreri
in
iOS
,
Health & Fitness
,
Health
Made by Grace
Grace
Featured on March 8th, 2025.
Balloon
is not rated yet. This is Balloon's first launch.