  Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → BaliBam

BaliBam

Project Management System For IT Freelancers & Agencies

Make your clients happy and engaged by sharing a transparent project timeline. Analyze your KPIs to understand how the project and your business are going and take action. Reduce your churn rate, charge premium prices and upsell more!
Launched in
Task Management
SaaS
 by
BaliBam
About this launch
BaliBam - Project Management System For IT Freelancers & Agencies
BaliBam by
BaliBam
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in Task Management, SaaS. Made by
Alessio IT Agency SaaS
. Featured on February 2nd, 2024.
BaliBam
is not rated yet. This is BaliBam's first launch.
