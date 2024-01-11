Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
BaliBam
BaliBam
Project Management System For IT Freelancers & Agencies
Visit
Upvote 53
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Make your clients happy and engaged by sharing a transparent project timeline. Analyze your KPIs to understand how the project and your business are going and take action. Reduce your churn rate, charge premium prices and upsell more!
Launched in
Task Management
SaaS
by
BaliBam
About this launch
BaliBam
Project Management System For IT Freelancers & Agencies
0
reviews
162
followers
Follow for updates
BaliBam by
BaliBam
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in
Task Management
,
SaaS
. Made by
Alessio IT Agency SaaS
. Featured on February 2nd, 2024.
BaliBam
is not rated yet. This is BaliBam's first launch.
Upvotes
53
Comments
30
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report