Bakery By Bagel
Bakery By Bagel
Monetizable open source AI
Bakery by Bagel. Turn any open-source AI model into a monetizable API in one click. Zero hassle fine-tuning. Instant monetization. Your model, your earnings.
Free
Open Source
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
About this launch
Bakery By Bagel
1-click monetizable open source intelligence
Follow
73
Points
0
Comments
Day Rank
Week Rank
Bakery By Bagel by
Bakery By Bagel
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in
Open Source
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
markiesha patrice
and
Bidhan Roy
. Featured on January 6th, 2025.
Bakery By Bagel
is not rated yet. This is Bakery By Bagel's first launch.