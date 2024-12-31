Subscribe
Sign in
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. Bakery By Bagel
Bakery By Bagel
Bakery By Bagel
Monetizable open source AI
Bakery by Bagel. Turn any open-source AI model into a monetizable API in one click. Zero hassle fine-tuning. Instant monetization. Your model, your earnings.
Free
Launch tags:
Open SourceDeveloper ToolsArtificial Intelligence

Meet the team

Bakery By Bagel gallery image
Bakery By Bagel gallery image
Bakery By Bagel gallery image
Bakery By Bagel gallery image
Bakery By Bagel gallery image

Built with

About this launch
Bakery By Bagel
Bakery By Bagel
1-click monetizable open source intelligence
73
Points
Point chart
0
Comments
Comments chart
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Bakery By Bagel by
Bakery By Bagel
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in Open Source, Developer Tools, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
markiesha patrice
and
Bidhan Roy
. Featured on January 6th, 2025.
Bakery By Bagel
is not rated yet. This is Bakery By Bagel's first launch.