Backstory for Facebook

Private notes to remember and search for FB friends

Add private notes and labels in profiles, or copy them in from public info. Search through your notes, e.g. for all friends connected to a place. Sync and back up across multiple devices.
Finally, a contact manager for Facebook. Download free for Chrome!
jerrold soh
jerrold soh
Simple, useful, and private. Great work.
Kimberly Le
Kimberly Le
this is so useful!!
Z Lim
Z Lim
Confession: I have terrible memory. I can never who's who or who's where. (Sorry, James… er, John?) Hence, I built Backstory to help myself recall my connections. Fun fact: It’s also my birthday today! 🎂The biggest gift would be your feedback! 🥳 BTW: Privacy is critical, so your notes are stored offline in your browser by default. Hope this helps you become a better friend!
Wen Rui Liau
Wen Rui Liau
Great choice for the product name!
Z Lim
Z Lim
@oneway_wenrui It certainly is better than the original name I came up with, "Whodat"... (saying it just makes me cringe 😂)
