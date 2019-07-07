Backstory for Facebook
Private notes to remember and search for FB friends
Discussion
jerrold soh
Simple, useful, and private. Great work.
this is so useful!!
Maker
Confession: I have terrible memory. I can never who's who or who's where. (Sorry, James… er, John?) Hence, I built Backstory to help myself recall my connections. Fun fact: It’s also my birthday today! 🎂The biggest gift would be your feedback! 🥳 BTW: Privacy is critical, so your notes are stored offline in your browser by default. Hope this helps you become a better friend!
Great choice for the product name!
Maker
@oneway_wenrui It certainly is better than the original name I came up with, "Whodat"... (saying it just makes me cringe 😂)