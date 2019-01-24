It's 2019, but a surprising number of businesses still don't let you book online. B12 bookings makes it easier than ever to accept bookings directly on your website.
AI seamlessly designs a booking experience to match your website and experts can help you customize it further.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
Nick AbouzeidHunterPro@nickabouzeid · Only the hottest Twitter takes
So fun to see @nbanta & team continue to innovate in this space. It's crazy that people are still building most sites manually, especially when they all end up looking the same. 🤔 Democratizing beautiful web design is a service to us all, enabling SMBs to offer everybody simple and efficient experiences online. Maybe my favorite barbershop will sign up... 👏
Upvote (1)Share·
Daniela RetelnyMakerHiring@daniela_retelny
Hi, Product Hunt! Today we’re excited to announce B12 bookings, the newest way to connect with customers directly on your website. Native online scheduling was our customers’ top integration request and now it’s available! No more messing with code, trying to match the bookings interface to your website, or managing your availability through a third-party tool. B12 bookings makes it easy. Our algorithms automatically set it up for you and make sure it matches your website. Make changes to your bookings section yourself or let a B12 design expert customize it so it’s perfect for your site. Once it’s added, you can easily set and update your default availability details. B12 bookings makes it convenient for you and your customers to cancel or reschedule in case something comes up. You’ll get notified via email as soon as a customer schedules a new appointment, reschedules an existing appointment, or cancels. It’s incredibly simple to add B12 bookings to your website and once you do, its user-friendly interface helps you stay organized as your customer base grows. It’s bookings done the human + machine way. Our goal is for customers to save time, stay organized, and get more conversions on their website. Take a look and let us know what you think! Please leave your questions or feedback below. As part of the launch, we are excited to share an exclusive offer for the Product Hunt community. Get 20% off a B12 subscription now through January 31, 2019 using the code HUNTER. Thanks, Daniela and Kainar
Upvote (1)Share·
Emir Malik@emirmalik_ · Co-founder at Yobox
Great tool ! Thanks for sharing with us.
Upvote Share·