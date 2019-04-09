Awesome Stacks is a community-curated list of tech stacks for building different applications and features. Discover powerful tools and platforms for your next project, and share your favorite combinations with other devs.
Reviews
- Pros:Cons:
neat idea
not sure yet
cool idea to see other peoples tech stacks and contribute wikipedia styleChris Ueland has used this product for one day.
Discussion
Nicolas GreniéHunterHiring@picsoung · Developer Advocate, Typeform
Starting a new project might be intimidating, specially if you want to pick up a new framework or a new programming language. It will take you a while do discover all the cool tools people are using to be efficient with this new technology. Awesome Stacks, is the perfect ressource to give you a head start and use the right tools from day 1. They have assemble a list of tools that work great together 😉 And it's open source so you can also create your own stacks!
YonasMakerHiring@yonasbe · Founder & CEO, StackShare
@picsoung thanks for hunting this Nicolas! Really happy to get this out to the world :)
YonasMakerHiring@yonasbe · Founder & CEO, StackShare
Hey PH! 👋🏾 Founder & CEO at StackShare here. We created this open source list to help developers find and share common stacks that work. Instead of sharing what you use (which is what StackShare is for), this site is designed to show you common stacks for different use cases. More on why we built this in our launch blog post: https://stackshare.io/posts/intr.... The data lives in a simple README file on GitHub (like all Awesome Lists) and is used to automatically build awesomestacks.dev to allow for better browsing and showing more tool details ✨ You’ll find stacks created by the community that are widely recognized to be good at solving a particular problem or implementing a certain feature. For example, you may find things like "user authentication" or "handling file uploads" or "adding site search" or "building mobile apps". There are also lots of beginner and boilerplate stacks to help you quickly ramp-up on new trends and methods, like the React Starter Kit. It’s a great way to quickly visualize the tools in a stack. Have an awesome stack you’d like to share? The current set of stacks is just the beginning and we’re looking to the community to help build out this resource. Happy to answer questions!
Justin DorfmanMaker@jdorfman · Open Source Sustainer
👋 Hi Product Hunters! I'm *really* excited to be part of launching StackShare's 2nd open source project. If you have any questions please feel free to AMA. We look forward to your Pull Requests 🚀
Josh DzielakMaker@dzello · Co-founder DeveloperMode
Both awesome lists and starter kits have blown up in the last few years, and the goal of Awesome Stacks is to bring these two phenomena together. awesome stacks = awesome lists x tech stacks + APIs The APIs come into play for the awesomestacks.dev site, which is built with Gatsby and calls out to the GitHub and StackShare GraphQL APIs at build time to display statistics and more information about the tools in each stack. Kelsey Hightower famously tweeted: `All project README files are missing a critical section: "What am I getting myself into".` New tech stacks are simultaneously fun and terrifying until you have a good grip on what's going on at the 30,000ft. level. Resources that help solve this problem are the ones we want to collect on Awesome Stacks.
Chris Ueland@chris_ueland
This is a great tool idea - especially for organizations that are larger and want to find new tool stacks that differ from their older projects. Great work!
