Awesome Social Network

Bert Pope
Maker
After my wife Jill died in 2016 from a texting-while-driving accident, I was left to navigate raising our 4 children under 10. The outpouring of Kindness and Love made us feel part of a larger loving family. My quest for my children to grow into beautiful kind hearted adults is my greatest goal. These guys are growing up in a digital Social World and I want to help provide them with the best tools possible, but there were no digital tools to create and celebrate kindness. We have all seen the strength and empowerment that comes when one person does just one act of kindness, the ripple effect it creates. We just want to help create that ripple. Give an Awesome; Change the World.
