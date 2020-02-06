  1. Home
  2.  → Awesome Social Network

Awesome Social Network

Kindness content with creation tools, templates & rewards

#3 Product of the DayToday
Awesome- is a free alternative social network, a tool to create a ripple effect of Kindness through original content creation tools, templates and rewards.
The best kindness, productivity and video-wrangling apps of the week | Cult of MacThis week we embed YouTube videos in music apps, do kind deeds with the Awesome social network, and never search for files again on the Mac (thanks to Hook). Minit is a Zelda-style adventure game, only each time you play, the turn only lasts one minute.
A Must-Try Kindness App with an Awesome MissionIn the popular holiday movie, "It's A Wonderful Life," George Bailey is so down on his luck that he contemplates suicide on Christmas Eve. His small business is about to go under. He's facing ridicule and scandal and jail time.
Amazing Apps: AwesomeBert Pope is a father of four, the founder and CEO of Awesome Company Worldwide and the leader of the global #BEAWESOME movement. Following the tragic death of his wife from a texting-while-driving accident, Bert was left to navigate raising four children under the age of ten.
The Joy Of GivingAs the proud father of four awesome children, my ultimate goal in life is to ensure that my kids understand the importance of giving. I think most people do not understand the impact that a small act of kindness can make on the world.
Awesome Acts of KindnessA part of my new vision with #Break Free -Trauma to Triumph Movement is to invite guests who have a story of rising beyond tragedy and creating a healing and joyful life. I am excited to learn from Bert Pope, the founder of the Awesome Company, as he shares his personal story of loss and grief to creating his vision of the healing power of a kind act.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Bert Pope
Bert Pope
Maker
After my wife Jill died in 2016 from a texting-while-driving accident, I was left to navigate raising our 4 children under 10. The outpouring of Kindness and Love made us feel part of a larger loving family. My quest for my children to grow into beautiful kind hearted adults is my greatest goal. These guys are growing up in a digital Social World and I want to help provide them with the best tools possible, but there were no digital tools to create and celebrate kindness. We have all seen the strength and empowerment that comes when one person does just one act of kindness, the ripple effect it creates. We just want to help create that ripple. Give an Awesome; Change the World.
Upvote (1)Share