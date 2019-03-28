Open source collection of 400 design tools — from wireframing and prototyping to animation, accessibility, AR, design systems and sound design. Collected by the community and updated daily.
- Pros:
* Everything in one place
* A lot of tools for many tasks
* Open-sourced
* Well-updatedCons:
I'm the part of the team and can be a bit biased. But this is the biggest design tools list so far with the best tools, explanation of the design tasks and huge variate of free offerings.
I open it daily and use for my design tasks.Ahmed has used this product for one month.
- Pros:
It's very huge! A lot of design tools, which I can play with.Cons:
I saw how Lisa & Valia made this project. Inspired to see more and more tools done by women in tech!Alexander Diatlov has used this product for one month.
Lisa Dziuba
𝐆𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐝𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐧 𝐢𝐬 𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭. And we see many great tools to solve every task you might face. 📲 Need UI for a new site or an app? ⏳ Looking to make a loading animation? 💛 Want to use a design system or improve your product accessibility? While working 6 years in the design & development community, I saw and used many great design products. To share all those goodies, 𝐰𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐝𝐞 𝐚𝐧 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐧-𝐬𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝟒𝟎𝟎 𝐚𝐰𝐞𝐬𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐧 𝐭𝐨𝐨𝐥𝐬. 🦄 It’s free and hosted on GitHub 💎 404 design tools with 33 categories 💙 81 people helped to build it ⭐ 8300 people gave our project a star ✨ and it was trending on GitHub for a month 𝐆𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐢𝐭 𝐚 𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐈 𝐛𝐞𝐭 𝐲𝐨𝐮'𝐥𝐥 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐝 𝐬𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐟𝐮𝐥 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞.
Lisa Dziuba
I want to tell a huge thanks to all the great people, who made Awesome Design Tools truly awesome: 💛 @dmitry_rybalka, who advise us and recommended dozens of new tools 💙 @vladimir_berezovsky1 who made us a site 💛 Oliver Gomes & Sean Bailey, who send many PRs 💜 designers from Design News and design subreddits, who send many suggestions
Valia
hey to all the community 💐 I’m super excited to post my first project on Product Hunt! When I start learning design the first question was what tools I should use? I researched on Google, Prototypr.io, and Product Hunt, asked in design communities. With the power of these resources, I could find amazing tools which nobody knows before. Now, it's the most comprehensive collection I've ever seen. 😍 It's still open-souse, so everyone can bring changes.
Rob Diaz
Great collection! So many product and services that I didn't know before. Congrats on the launch.
Lisa Dziuba
Alexander Diatlov
Congrats with the launch! Keep making more cool projects! I truly believe in your team.
Valia
Lisa Dziuba
