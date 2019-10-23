Awesome Design Plugins

Discussion
Lisa Dziuba
Maker
hey to all the community 💐 Some time ago we launched Awesome Design Tools here, on Product Hunt. Could you imagine that now it’s the most comprehensive design tools collection? And today I am so excited to introduce you our next project, 𝐀𝐰𝐞𝐬𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐧 𝐏𝐥𝐮𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐬: 🤯 1500 plugins for Sketch, AdobeXD, Figma 🔎 filtered by tools 🙌 all in one place, nicely categorized 🧡 open-source and community-driven 👌 all free plugins you need for every design task Enjoy!
Product Hunt for design plugins, very useful :) It was nice to add filter by Sketch, Adobe XD, Figma
