Avoma's AI Assistant for Standups

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Aditya Kothadiya
Maker
Thanks a ton @kevin for hunting us. 🙏 Hey Product Hunt 👋, I'm Aditya, co-founder of Avoma, along with my co-founders @albertlai and @swargalok. In case you're wondering, Avoma is an acronym for “A Very Organized Meeting Assistant” 😊. Today we're excited to share the brand new functionality that we launched in just 3 weeks' timeframe starting from the inception to launch - an AI Note-taking Assistant for “Daily Standup” meetings. When was the last time you: • Didn’t join a standup meeting since you were double-booked but needed to know if a particular issue was resolved or not? • Didn’t pay attention during a call but needed to refer back to an important detail discussed during the call? Probably not too long ago. Now you can automatically record, transcribe, and summarize your Daily Standups - so you don’t have to worry about missing any details and can catch up on important updates in less time. We'll be around answering your questions and provide additional context, so feel free to comment here or email me directly at aditya@avoma.com. Fun fact: We’ve been sharing how we are launching this functionality in the span of three weeks, detailing how we operate and how we make decisions here at Avoma (including video snippets from our actual meetings). You can read more about it on our blog: https://www.avoma.com/blog/ai-me...
UpvoteShare