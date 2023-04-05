Products
This is the latest launch from Avoma, Inc.
See Avoma, Inc.’s 6 previous launches
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Avoma 3.0: Advanced AI Meeting Assistant
Avoma 3.0: Advanced AI Meeting Assistant

Avoma 3.0: Advanced AI Meeting Assistant

Human-like meeting notes generated 100% by AI.

Focus on the conversation and not on furiously typing notes. Let Avoma generate human-like notes for you, without you having to lift a finger. It’s the only AI meeting assistant you need to automate and simplify your entire meeting lifecycle.
Launched in Productivity, Notes, Meetings
Avoma, Inc.
About this launch
Avoma, Inc.
Avoma, Inc. End-to-end AI Meeting Assistant for customer-facing teams.
Avoma 3.0: Advanced AI Meeting Assistant
Avoma, Inc.
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in Productivity, Notes, Meetings. Made by
Aditya Kothadiya
,
Devendra Laulkar
and
Albert Lai
. Featured on April 6th, 2023.
Avoma, Inc.
Rated 5/5 by 33 users. First launched on January 27th, 2020.
Upvotes
21
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-