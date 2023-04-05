Products
This is the latest launch from Avoma – AI Meeting Assistant
See Avoma – AI Meeting Assistant’s 6 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
Avoma 3.0
Ranked #5 for today
Avoma 3.0
Human-like meeting notes generated 100% by AI
Visit
Upvote 81
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Focus on the conversation and not on furiously typing notes. Let Avoma generate human-like notes for you, without you having to lift a finger. It’s the only AI meeting assistant you need to automate and simplify your entire meeting lifecycle.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Notes
,
Meetings
by
Avoma – AI Meeting Assistant
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Avoma – AI Meeting Assistant
One AI Meeting Assistant for meeting's entire lifecycle
36
reviews
371
followers
Follow for updates
Avoma 3.0 by
Avoma – AI Meeting Assistant
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in
Productivity
,
Notes
,
Meetings
. Made by
Aditya Kothadiya
,
Devendra Laulkar
and
Albert Lai
. Featured on April 6th, 2023.
Avoma – AI Meeting Assistant
is rated
5/5 ★
by 34 users. It first launched on January 27th, 2020.
Upvotes
81
Comments
24
Day rank
#5
Week rank
#58
Report