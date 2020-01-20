Discussion
👋 Hello again, Product Hunt! I'm the co-founder and CEO of Avenify. We're excited to launch Avenify 2.0, the next phase in building a marketplace for human potential. 🚀 Today we're rolling out Marketplace, which lets investors build their own portfolio of high-potential students. Think of it like GoFundMe or Kickstarter, but for investing in human equity. When we first launched, investors could only invest in a pooled fund of students, so this is a huge step forward for Avenify, and the industry as a whole! 💸 How does it work? Investors start by browsing student profiles on the marketplace. Once they find one they like, they can view the profile, and make an investment. Six months after the student graduates, they'll begin making payments as a percentage of their income, and investors will begin earning returns! 👀 All students on the platform are carefully vetted before being listed on the platform. We've hand-selected the top students from hundreds of applications, analyzing data like their academic performance, previous borrowing history, program statistics, alumni earning data, and more. 👨⚕️ For now, we're focusing on nursing students. Income share agreements (our unique financing instrument) differ from loans in that there's no underlying balance or interest that accrues. That means the ideal candidates for ISAs are those entering fields where wages are predictable, unemployment is low, job placement is high, and demand is growing. Nursing hits all the marks, most notably their record-low unemployment rates and high job placement rates across the board! 🤷♂️ Ready to get started? Browse student profiles, and when you find one you like, fill out the form. Our team will be in touch to complete your investment! If you're interested in learning more about Avenify Fund II, request access and our team will reach out. ☎️ If you have any questions, leave a comment here, send us a note at investors@avenify.com, or use the live chat on our site. We're excited to hear what you think!
