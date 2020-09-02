discussion
Shahed Khan
Co-founder @ Loom. Building for fun.
👋🏻 Hey, Product Hunt! I'm thrilled to share a little experiment I built with @chris_gradwohl and @jipvandervelde 🚀 Available is a Chrome Extension that allows you to easily share your calendar availability inside of your Gmail compose/reply view. The best part––it pastes the times as plain text. I've been a user of various calendar scheduling tools in the past, but always felt awkward sending a branded widget or URL to my recipient asking them to book time on *my* calendar. Especially if I was the one asking for their time. I've been using this extension for a few weeks and it has saved me quite a bit of time by not having to switch between Gmail and my calendar tabs every time I'm coordinating a meeting request! Excited to share this with y'all. If you have any questions/run into bugs, feel free to DM me on Twitter (@_shahedk) or email me shahedkhan30@gmail.com :-)
@chris_gradwohl @jipvandervelde @_shahedk Love it!!!
Thank you Hiten, hope you enjoy the product!
@chris_gradwohl @jipvandervelde @_shahedk @gmail this is exactly what was missing for people who spend a lot of time in gmail and schedule lots of meetings. NICE WORK!
A super handy tool for people having lots of meetings and not using tools like Calendly. I just tried it and it works perfectly! @chris_gradwohl @jipvandervelde @_shahedk really small improvement for Available: It would be great to be able to display the calendar from Monday to Sunday and not Sunday to Saturday Congrats on launching!
@chris_gradwohl @jipvandervelde @mrcalexandre Great point!
@mrcalexandre great feedback and much appreciated.
Been test using this for a few weeks now. Just so happy to see someone working to fill the gap that Sunrise left when MSFT acquired it. Love that you can easily switch the meeting lengths and fire over options after a quick select+insert. Congrats @_shahedk and thanks for being so responsive.
Congrats on launching this! It looks great. 📈
So, I've used the tool now. love this but it does half of the job. Following things could be improved: - adding time availability for folks in the recipients timezone - adding a way to automatically show the "availability of the both users"
@aazar_ali_shad This is certainly an MVP, but both of the feedback points you listed are planned for an upcoming release!