Autopilot by Wealthfront

Automate your savings strategy

Autopilot is Wealthfront’s free service that automates your savings strategy – you can think of it as your financial assistant. Just tell Autopilot how much to keep in cash and it’ll automatically save or invest the rest.
Announcement: https://j.mp/31SangB
Meet Autopilot, a New Service that Automates Your Savings Strategy - Wealthfront BlogYou're an optimizer. You know exactly which credit card to use for each purchase in order to get the most points. You read a few Yelp reviews before deciding where you'll have dinner (or these days, order takeout). And you probably spend a lot of time and effort checking the balance in your various financial ...
discussion
Brenden Mulligan
Hunter
Founder, LaunchKit & Cluster
Love today's launch by Wealthfront. Automated savings, done in the high quality Wealthfront way. Congrats on the launch @chris_hutchins!
