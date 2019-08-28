AutoGram by Headliner

Discussion
Maker
baileydrake
What is up PHers 👐 After talking to many a podcaster - you might have been one of them - about how they promote their new episodes we noticed a trend... everyone knew they needed to do more, they even wanted to do more but TIME. Not enough time. We get it. Team Headliner🔥 created AutoGram to solve this promotion problem. By automatically selecting a clip from your new episode, turning it into a social media ready video clip, and delivering it to your inbox we allow you to keep your time and promote your new episodes in the most engaging way, with video. Updates coming soon: 🎨 Use your own templates 🎞Full episode videos 🎉 Auto share to social media Look forward to hearing your feedback...
