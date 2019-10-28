Discussion
Hey everyone!! I'm super excited to release Audiohub!! 😺 At VoxSnap we enable companies to turn blog posts into audio for people to enjoy. We feature the best content in the Audiohub. A lot of the content targets entrepreneurs and startups, I listen to it on a daily basis :) Topics include: How to Raise a Seed Round, How to Be a Balanced CEO, What Investors Look For & Questions They Will Ask, How To Read A Startup Term Sheet, The Startup Metrics You Need to Master First and a bunch more! I would love to hear your thoughts and feedback on the content, audio, design and anything else that comes to mind.
@helenaronis This is excellent! Can any company use Audiohub's service, or is the audio selection more vetted?
@helenaronis Interesting. Maybe you can gamify it and let your customers fight to make it to the top spot. Like a @producthunt launch for @playAudiohub! 😻
@producthunt @playaudiohub @nassaraf I LOVE that idea!!
Who doesn't like more content or opportunities for SEO? Turning blogs into audio is brilliant.
