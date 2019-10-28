Log InSign up
Audiohub

Listen to content about entrepreneurship, startups, funding

Audiohub is an audio library from VoxSnap, we enable companies to turn blog posts into audio. Audiohub features the best educational audio from companies like Atrium and SVB. Topics include startups, entrepreneurship, fundraising, valuations, and a bunch more.
Introducing AudiohubNo time to read? Listen instead! I'm super excited to release Audiohub!! 😺 I started VoxSnap to enable companies to turn blog posts into audio for people to enjoy. The best audio blogs then get featured in the Audiohub.
Helena Ronis
Helena Ronis
Maker
Hey everyone!! I'm super excited to release Audiohub!! 😺 At VoxSnap we enable companies to turn blog posts into audio for people to enjoy. We feature the best content in the Audiohub. A lot of the content targets entrepreneurs and startups, I listen to it on a daily basis :) Topics include: How to Raise a Seed Round, How to Be a Balanced CEO, What Investors Look For & Questions They Will Ask, How To Read A Startup Term Sheet, The Startup Metrics You Need to Master First and a bunch more! I would love to hear your thoughts and feedback on the content, audio, design and anything else that comes to mind.
Naomi Assaraf 🔥
Naomi Assaraf 🔥
@helenaronis This is excellent! Can any company use Audiohub's service, or is the audio selection more vetted?
Helena Ronis
Helena Ronis
Maker
@nassaraf we curate the audio from our customers, the best pieces get listed in the Audiohub.
Naomi Assaraf 🔥
Naomi Assaraf 🔥
@helenaronis Interesting. Maybe you can gamify it and let your customers fight to make it to the top spot. Like a @producthunt launch for @playAudiohub! 😻
Naomi Assaraf 🔥
Naomi Assaraf 🔥
Who doesn't like more content or opportunities for SEO? Turning blogs into audio is brilliant.
Helena Ronis
Helena Ronis
Maker
@nassaraf Thanks Naomi! I appreciate it.
