Home
Product
Audio player for ChatGPT
Shows an audio player while using "Read Aloud"
Visit
Upvote 64
ChatGPT's "Read aloud" feature only has a Play/Stop button, so I made a Chrome extension that shows an audio player while listening. It's open source!
Free
Launch tags:
Chrome Extensions
•
Productivity
•
User Experience
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
About this launch
Follow
64
Points
2
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
was hunted by
Ian Speckart
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
,
User Experience
. Made by
Ian Speckart
. Featured on February 20th, 2025.
