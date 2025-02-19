Audio player for ChatGPT

Subscribe
Shows an audio player while using "Read Aloud"
ChatGPT's "Read aloud" feature only has a Play/Stop button, so I made a Chrome extension that shows an audio player while listening. It's open source!
Chrome ExtensionsProductivityUser Experience

. Featured on February 20th, 2025.
