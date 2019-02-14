Attractor Start
Design and orchestrate product analytics with automated tool
Automate your analytics implementation with our GDPR compliant Tracking Plan Creator, converted into developer-ready specs, with data that's QA'd and ready to go.
- Pros:
friendly ux
functionality
intergations with many platformsCons:
not functions are available
Attractor is something new. Integration with data platforms have never been so easyТарас Павленко has used this product for one day.
Discussion
Aleksandr FurtakMaker@aleksandr_furtak · CEO at Attractor AI
Our team has built hundreds of analytics systems - everything starts from the data model which should provide stakeholders with valuable insights and reporting data. We have created a flexible data plan constructor that would help you get covered from the analytics perspective, stay GDPR compliant and fuel-up your growth with the data
Michael RumiancauHunter@micrum · FriendlyData, Golden Kitty/Top 3 DevTool
Sometimes it takes so much effort to put together analytics that companies end up being blind or with the data they can’t trust. Attractor Start helps you design tracking plan, converted into technical specs for developers and make sure analytics is configured correctly.
Evgeny Ganshin@evgeny_ganshin
Hey guys, this is an interesting tool. Does it support Facebook analytics?
Ruslan GrMaker@endiruslan · Web Analyst, JS coder
@evgeny_ganshin Hello, thank you for the feedback! We want to add Facebook codes in the upcoming update.
