This is the latest launch from AstroSafe
See AstroSafe ’s 7 previous launches →
Home
Product
AstroSafe Search
AstroSafe Search
Safe search engine for kids aged 5-12
Welcome to AstroSafe Search, a safe search engine for kids 5-12. Explore educational, kid-friendly topics! Hate how long-winded and age-inappropriate wikipedia can be for the classroom? We did too - so we fixed it!
Kids
Search
School
AstroSafe
AstroSafe
Digital lesson builder for teachers, tutors and parents.
AstroSafe Search by
AstroSafe
was hunted by
Alexis Bardini
Kids
Search
School
Alexis Bardini
Filippo Yacob
Joe Brown
FINH
Homan Cheung
Mikael
Cate Orlina
Jerry Ying
Jun Salinas
Erick Francisco
Tomás Perestrelo
. Featured on November 14th, 2024.
AstroSafe
5/5 ★
by 20 users. It first launched on February 10th, 2016.
