This is the latest launch from MindPal
See MindPal ’s 8 previous launches →
Assembly by MindPal
Assembly by MindPal
Automate big tasks with a multi agent AI assembly
Build a team of AI agents that can collaborate with each other to solve a complicated task. ✅ Content repurposing, ✅ Market research, ✅ Literature review, you name it. Focus on what matters, let MindPal agents take care of the rest.
Launched in
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
Tech
by
MindPal
Launch discussions
Reviews
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"What AI assemblies are you going to build on MindPal? Let us know! 🙌"
The makers of Assembly by MindPal
About this launch
MindPal
Build AI agents for your tasks, with your data
25
reviews
1.2K
followers
Follow for updates
Assembly by MindPal by
MindPal
was hunted by
Tham (Sylvia) Nguyen
in
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Tech
. Made by
Tham (Sylvia) Nguyen
and
Mai Quang Tuan
. Featured on January 14th, 2024.
MindPal
is rated
4.8/5 ★
by 25 users. It first launched on March 18th, 2023.
Upvotes
32
Comments
14
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
